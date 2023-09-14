Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $271.30 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $313.80. The company has a market cap of $861.10 billion, a PE ratio of 76.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,249,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.43.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

