Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, October 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th.

Flexsteel Industries has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years. Flexsteel Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 33.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Flexsteel Industries to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXS remained flat at $19.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 5,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,212. Flexsteel Industries has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 51,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the second quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 25.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. 33.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

