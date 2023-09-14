Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 49,973 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,449,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 49,973 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $83,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after buying an additional 106,704 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 70.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.26 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 36.52%. Analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 116.36%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

