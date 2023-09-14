7,515 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,515 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $869,868,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $14,880,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $31,446,116,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

Intel Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $38.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average is $32.05. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -227.27%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

