Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 638 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 622,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $42,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 608.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 37,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In other news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $263,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.70.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Brown & Brown stock opened at $73.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $74.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.51 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

