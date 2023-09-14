Advance Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 108,283 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT opened at $96.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.45. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $100.72.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

