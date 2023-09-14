Advance Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,515 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,515 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of INTC opened at $38.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.12 billion, a PE ratio of -175.95 and a beta of 0.89. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -227.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

