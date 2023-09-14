Advance Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Advance Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $107.36 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.84. The firm has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

