Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $38,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 94.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $96.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.70. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

