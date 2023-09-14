Advance Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,963,000 after buying an additional 1,919,967 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,441,000 after buying an additional 1,377,174 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,910,000 after buying an additional 175,871 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after buying an additional 11,391,719 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $448.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $347.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $449.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.67.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

