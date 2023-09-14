Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,845 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.0% of Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of UNH opened at $479.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $444.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $491.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $486.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.