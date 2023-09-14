1,979 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Bought by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,979 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $36,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $235.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

