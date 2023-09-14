Golden State Equity Partners Buys Shares of 3,293 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 75.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.70.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM opened at $95.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.08. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

