Golden State Equity Partners Purchases Shares of 8,946 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $153.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $360.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.19 and a 200-day moving average of $150.04.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 11,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total value of $1,775,885.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,107.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.82.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

