Searle & CO. Buys 846 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Searle & CO. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.5% of Searle & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PG opened at $153.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $360.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.19 and a 200 day moving average of $150.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

