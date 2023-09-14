Marotta Asset Management Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL)

Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 215,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,579,000. iShares MSCI Finland ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 43.13% of iShares MSCI Finland ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFNL. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 93.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 21,906 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFNL stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.30. iShares MSCI Finland ETF has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The company has a market cap of $20.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI Finland ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Finland ETF (EFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Finland IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Finnish all-cap stocks. EFNL was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

