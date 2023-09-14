Marotta Asset Management Makes New $7.81 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 220,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,811,000. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF comprises 1.7% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 2.43% of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 1,400.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,095 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 2,046.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after buying an additional 381,361 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,076,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,474,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 345,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after buying an additional 239,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.71. The stock had a trading volume of 31,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,329. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.99. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $37.33.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Profile

