New England Research & Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,075 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $576,178,000 after purchasing an additional 312,782 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 35.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,797,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $389,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,652 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,189,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,391,000 after purchasing an additional 191,299 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,963,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $320,871,000 after purchasing an additional 231,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,004,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,811,000 after acquiring an additional 213,138 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on QSR. Truist Financial increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.93. The company had a trading volume of 63,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $78.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.81.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.87%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

