Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 42,879 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $54.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.53 and a 200 day moving average of $48.38. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $60.04. The stock has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Carrier Global

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.