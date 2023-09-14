LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $12,017,920,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYB. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.06.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.23. 183,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,708. The firm has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.81. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.98.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.19 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

