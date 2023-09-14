Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMN. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EMN opened at $77.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.32. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.87.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

