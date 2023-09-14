New England Research & Management Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for approximately 1.2% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $70.48. 92,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411,298. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.18 and a 52 week high of $87.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.67.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 57.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

