Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 1.8% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.19.

Amgen stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $259.59. 142,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,912. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $138.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

