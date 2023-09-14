Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Purchases Shares of 574 Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 155,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 267,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 47,562 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 60,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.32. The company had a trading volume of 44,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,187. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.05. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $74.30.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

