Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Sells 58 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.3% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Arkos Global Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.23 on Thursday, hitting $258.60. 237,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,383. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.34. The company has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

