New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 2,865 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.1% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $193.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.16. The stock had a trading volume of 162,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,998. The company has a market capitalization of $131.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.34. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.45%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

