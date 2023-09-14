AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 431,435 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 313,809 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 431,435 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $19,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,484,341,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,905,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604,833 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,793,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,842,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,094 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $98,421,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,448,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $804,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,464 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 1.0 %

TD traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.71. 111,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,286,196. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.63 and its 200 day moving average is $61.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 49.22%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

