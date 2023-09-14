iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Global Wealth Strategies & Associates

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates cut its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.53. The company had a trading volume of 204,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,222. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.58. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Stories

