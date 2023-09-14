AMF Tjanstepension AB Buys 115,210 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,097 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,210 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $20,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BMO traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,220. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $81.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.53.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.62%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

