AMF Tjanstepension AB Takes $24.49 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Up 0.6 %

Booking stock traded up $18.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3,134.57. The company had a trading volume of 31,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,016.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,754.72. The firm has a market cap of $111.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $3,251.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $19.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total transaction of $1,571,476.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,869,787.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total value of $1,571,476.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,954 shares in the company, valued at $39,869,787.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $9,214,984 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Melius started coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,137.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Booking

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.