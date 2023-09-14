Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 34,397 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,919,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,397 shares during the period. Rayonier comprises about 1.3% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.97% of Rayonier worth $91,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RYN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Rayonier Stock Down 0.2 %

Rayonier stock opened at $29.99 on Thursday. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $37.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Rayonier’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.27%.

Rayonier Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.