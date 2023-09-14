Advance Capital Management Inc. Sells 858 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Advance Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $95.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.96. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

