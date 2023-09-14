Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Stake Lowered by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH decreased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH owned 0.34% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $10,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $108.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.96. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $113.18.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

