Quantstamp (QSP) Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week

Quantstamp (QSP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $7.28 million and $126,325.57 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001011 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 67.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000033 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000030 BTC.
Quantstamp Token Profile
Quantstamp’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is https://reddit.com/r/quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Quantstamp Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “QSPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.