PotCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $232.40 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 41.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 78.5% lower against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $232.40 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00236212 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013716 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00016205 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000448 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.