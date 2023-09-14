BitShares Market Cap Hits $26.22 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. BitShares has a market capitalization of $26.22 million and $504,563.97 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitShares has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00009595 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001491 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002201 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,048,547 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

