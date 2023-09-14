ERC20 Price Down 26.6% Over Last 7 Days (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. ERC20 has a total market cap of $10.14 million and approximately $331.50 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007084 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00020336 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00017226 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014522 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,638.85 or 1.00016860 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00891387 USD and is up 4.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

