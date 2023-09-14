Symmetry Partners LLC Has $11.74 Million Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $11,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFQY. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $238,000.

Get Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:VFQY traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,583 shares. The company has a market cap of $236.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.09.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.