Symmetry Partners LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $10,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHM. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Sentinus LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

SHM stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.75. The company had a trading volume of 32,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,159. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average of $47.01. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $47.76.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

