Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 2,450 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 573.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,925,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,216,000 after buying an additional 51,877,698 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,773,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,514,000 after buying an additional 9,119,195 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $237,347,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,322,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,864,000 after buying an additional 3,162,372 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.09. 709,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360,299. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.01.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

