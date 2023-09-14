Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock Holdings Cut by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,894.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,308,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE CPB traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.21. 474,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,515. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.12. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.21.

About Campbell Soup

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

