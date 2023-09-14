Symmetry Partners LLC Trims Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,420,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,253,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,302,000 after buying an additional 817,727 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,944,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,153,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 451,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,952,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $54.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,278. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.56. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $58.05.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

