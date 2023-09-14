ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 218.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,581 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ON. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 100.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,795,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $1,088,950.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,616 shares in the company, valued at $19,272,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,795,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,378 shares of company stock worth $6,030,709. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded down $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $95.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,481,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.60. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.93 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.20 and a 200-day moving average of $87.80.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.31.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

