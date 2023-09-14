Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 1,602 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded down $1.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.77. 321,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of -755.35, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.23. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.90.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -2,494.12%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SJM. Bank of America cut J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.93.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at $930,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock worth $6,381,615 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

