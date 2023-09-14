Symmetry Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,702,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3,459.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 601,536 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 491.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,472,000 after purchasing an additional 289,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,163,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 11,378.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 205,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,105,000 after purchasing an additional 203,453 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total transaction of $490,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,404.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $1,826,821.64. Following the sale, the president now owns 36,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,387.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total value of $490,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,404.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

PAG stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.48. The company had a trading volume of 20,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.39. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.49 and a fifty-two week high of $180.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.