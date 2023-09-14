ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.37

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.37 and last traded at $36.29, with a volume of 180377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.57.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 63.8% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

