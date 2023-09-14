Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.16 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.96%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $275.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $197.22 and a 1 year high of $275.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,090,000 after acquiring an additional 926,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $82,961,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,153,000 after purchasing an additional 232,277 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,033.1% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 174,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,782,000 after buying an additional 159,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.11.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

