Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,525.00

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,525.00 and last traded at $1,521.90, with a volume of 1772 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,505.07.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKL. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,616.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,455.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,368.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.17 by $3.26. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 348 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,468.01, for a total transaction of $510,867.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,273,320.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,460.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 348 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,468.01, for a total value of $510,867.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,668 shares in the company, valued at $102,273,320.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,305 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKL. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Markel Group by 72.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Markel Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

