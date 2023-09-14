Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $138.80

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $138.80 and last traded at $138.12, with a volume of 1969274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.94.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.49. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 6,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $98,110.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 6,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $98,110.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,029 shares of company stock worth $12,883,371. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

