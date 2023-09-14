Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $138.00

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $138.00 and last traded at $137.30, with a volume of 2248901 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.71.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.89.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.59 and a 200-day moving average of $116.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,029 shares of company stock valued at $12,883,371 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 136.7% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

